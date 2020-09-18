KC police investigate 4th homicide in 5 days after man found fatally shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The police department launched its fourth homicide investigation in about five days after a man was found fatally shot outside a vehicle early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, officers were called just after 2 a.m. in regard to a suspicious vehicle in front of a home in the 7300 block of East 84th Street.

While officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.

At the scene, outside the vehicle, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by EMS.

Detectives on Friday were working to identify the victim and determine his connection to the vehicle and the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

The killing is the 143rd homicide reported in Kansas City this year. By this time last year, the city recorded 112 homicides, according to statistics provided by the police department.

It’s also the fourth homicide police have investigated since Sept. 14.

Earlier this week, on Sept. 14, police said a body was found inside a home in the 3600 block of Gregory Boulevard. The cause of death has not yet been released but the death was deemed suspicious and homicide detectives began investigating.

Then, on Sept. 16, police launched two investigations. A teenager was shot and driven to a nearby QuikTrip for help in the 6800 block of Truman Road just before 4 a.m. Later that day, before 11 p.m., a woman was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting where a large number of people and vehicles were gathered in the 2600 block of Southwest Boulevard.