KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a body that was found on Monday, Sept. 7.

Police tell FOX4 the body was found in a pond area located at Northwest 64th Street and N. Cosby Ave. around 8:30 a.m.

At this time, investigators do not know if the person is a male or female, or the cause of death.

This is a developing story, FOX4 is working for you and will keep you updated as we learn more.