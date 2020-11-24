KC police investigate deadly crash near Blue Ridge and Wornall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Wornall Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4 p.m.

Investigators say that a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling west on Blue Ridge when the driver lost control and skidded off the south side of the road into a 15-foot deep creek bed.

The driver, a 92-year-old Kansas City man, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The man’s name hasn’t been released pending family notification.