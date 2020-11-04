KC police investigate deadly crash near I-670 and Charlotte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person died in a crash near I-670 and Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-670 under Charlotte in the downtown loop around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say a Hyundai Accent was traveling on the ramp from northbound 71 Highway to westbound I-670 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and end up in the westbound traffic lanes.

The Hyundai was hit by a GMC Yukon after it traveled into the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Hyundai died after he arrived at the hospital. Two women and a child in the GMC were not injured.

Kansas City police have not released the identity of the victim, pending family notification.