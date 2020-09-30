KC police investigate deadly shooting in Dollar Tree parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, police say the victim, now identified as 31-year-old Terrel Henderson, died from his injuries overnight.

Police say the shooting happened at the Dollar Tree near the 1600 block of E 63rd Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives have spoken to witnesses and are working to identify the person of interest, but no one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will have updates as they become available.