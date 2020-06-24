KC police investigate deadly shooting near 44th and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a person was fatally shot on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday near 44th and Paseo. As of 6 p.m. traffic on Paseo was closed in all directions from 44th Street to 45th Street.

Officers said three men were walking down Paseo and fired multiple shots, striking an older man in his front yard.

When police arrived, they found the victim on his porch. EMS took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not sure what more led up to the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in homicide cases. All tips are anonymous.

This is Kansas City’s 90th homicide of 2020, according to Kansas City police.