KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was found unresponsive outside a convenience store Wednesday morning.

At around 3 a.m. officers were dispatched to the corner of Truman Road and The Paseo for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they discovered a man outside the BP gas station who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Officers began CPR and the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.

Detectives are searching for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.