KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday evening near the Southeast Community Center.

Police responded to the shooting near E. 63rd Street and Jackson Avenue after 8 p.m.

Police say two people suffered serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

No other information on the victims was released. Police have also not released any suspect information.

This story is developing. FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene.