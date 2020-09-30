KC police investigate life-threatening shooting in dollar store parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left the victim with life-threatening injuries in the parking lot of a dollar store Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree in the 1600 block of E 63rd Street just before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).