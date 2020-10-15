KC police investigate life-threatening shooting near E. 93rd and Wallace Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting near E. 93rd Street and Wallace Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life- threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.