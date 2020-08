KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting outside of a Northland strip mall.

Police responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of the Big Lots in the 4900 block of N. Oak Trafficway.

When they arrived, they found one man who had been grazed by a bullet. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information.