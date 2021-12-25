KC police investigate shooting outside nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was shot outside of a Midtown nightclub.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near 39th and Southwest Trafficway.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the parking lot connecting Missie B’s and KC Kitchen & Pizzeria an an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the victim’s condition or any suspect information.