KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night that left two people injured.

Police were called to the area of E. 13th Street and Benton Boulevard just after 8 p.m. on two separate shooting scenes.

Two people were shot. One victim is in critical but stable condition. The other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether the shootings are related. No suspect information has been released.

