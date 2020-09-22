KC police investigating after body found near 18th and Bristol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 18th and Bristol around 1 p.m. on a reported dead body.

When they arrived, a person led them to a wooded area where they found a man’s body in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Police are canvassing the area for any leads. So far, no information has been released on the man’s race or age. Police have also not released a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-243-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).