KC police investigating after dead body found near 10th Street and Winner Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a dead body was found inside of a car Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of E. 10th Street and Winner Road around 2:15 p.m. on a report of a dead body inside of a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a dead body inside of a burned out vehicle. The Kansas City Police Department says the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).