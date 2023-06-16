KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police officers responded to the reported shooting just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of 34th Street and Main Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man lying in the street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died several hours later, according to KCPD. The victim has not been identified.

Police said one person was taken into custody and they are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident at this time.

Police the incident appears to have started from an argument which led to the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to process the scene for any evidence or potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.