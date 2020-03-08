KC police investigating after man found dead from shooting at 24th and Chelsea

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night following a shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 9:30 p.m. at 24th and Chelsea Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses tell police the victim had been walking down the street acting erratically. He approached a vehicle and appeared to talk to them briefly and was shot.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are looking into possible video evidence.

Anyone with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816- 474-TIPS or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.