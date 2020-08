KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the city’s East Bottoms.

The shootings were reported around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday near N. Montgall and Guinotte Avenues.

According to police, two adults were shot and killed at that location.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story is developing. FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene.