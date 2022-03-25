KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting late Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 4 p.m. near 24th Street and Quincy Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not been identified.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to process the scene looking for evidence and any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.