KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the shooting near E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are working the scene looking for evidence and witnesses.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is the city’s 109th homicide of 2022.

