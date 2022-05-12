KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating the city’s 58th homicide this year.

Police reported the incident just before 4 p.m. near 34th Street and Forest Avenue.

The victim has not been identified at this time and no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.