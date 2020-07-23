KC police investigating homicide near 40th and Tracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city’s latest homicide near 40th and Tracy.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area on a reported shooting around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that a pickup truck may be connected to the crime.

A pickup matching the witness description was involved in a crash at 40th and Highland. The driver fled the area.

Detectives believe that there were multiple vehicles struck in this incident and they’re working to determine who was driving the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a $25,000 reward in the case.