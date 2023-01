KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting in south Kansas City with multiple victims.

Officers are on scene at Elite Funeral Home 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., which is near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road.

Police confirm that three people were hurt Friday. Two people are in critical condition.

The condition of the other victims is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, check back with FOX4 for more updates.