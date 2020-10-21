KC police looking for man who escaped hospital during psychiatric evaluation

Joseph Roberts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a man who escaped from the hospital where he was being held for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police are searching for Joseph Roberts, who escaped from St. Luke’s Hospital Plaza location near 44th and Wornall Tuesday evening.

Roberts, 29, is described as a white man, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

According to police, Roberts should be considered dangerous and anyone with information should call 911.

