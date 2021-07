KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman that they say is endangered.

Anita Singh, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 62nd Street and North Harden Court.

Singh is considered endangered because she needs medication. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

MISSING/ENDANGERED Anita Singh, 22 5’7”, 150 black/hazel last seen on 7/7 at 4pm near NW 62nd St./N Harden Ct. wearing a grey hoodie, ripped blue jeans. Anita needs medication and to be taken to the hospital for evaluation. If located,call 911 or KCPD Missing Persons 816-234-5136 pic.twitter.com/TVCsKvV0bV — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 7, 2021