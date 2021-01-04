KC police looking for suspects that shot victim during attempted carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for two people who shot a victim during an armed carjacking attempt.

According to police, the incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the parking lot of J’s Fish and Chicken at 28th and Prospect.

The suspects tried to carjack the victim outside the restaurant and when he fought back, then shot him. The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

One suspect was wearing a blue puffer coat with burgandy or red pants and the other suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)