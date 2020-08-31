KC police looking to identify person of interest connected to recent murder near 27th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are attempting to identify a person of interest in connection to the killing of a 65-year-old man on August 26.

Police say the person of interest is an Hispanic male who frequents E. 27th between Benton & Indiana.

Police responded to a reported cutting just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 26. At the scene they located the victim, Lawrence Jordan, who was in front of a closed business. Officers began first aid and he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

KCPD said the person who called 911 was not present when officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information.