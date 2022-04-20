KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department wants to connect owners with their property stolen during a storage unit crime spree.

Detectives recovered more than $350,000 worth of stolen goods.

Metro Patrol will be open Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for people to come and pick up their belongings that were stolen from a storage unit crime spree.

Since October 2021, Ron James had many of his personal items locked away in his storage unit at the Public Storage on Troost Avenue.

“I’ve had my storage unit all the way up until April 9, is when I found out my unit was unlocked and unsecured,” he said. “I probably lost over $6,000 worth of items including like televisions and other electronic devices that were pretty expensive. But things that also were lost. I have my social security card birth certificate in there as well. So those things were weren’t recovered at all.”

James is just one of many victims who had items stolen from storage units across Jackson and Johnson counties.

KCPD caught wind of this crime spree after an employee at a storage company notified them about a customer acting suspiciously.

That’s when detectives recovered more than $350,000 worth of stolen items.

James was able to get some items back. But items, like his military uniform, is gone.

“there were other things that were more sentimental,” he said. “I had did for years in the Marine Corps, and so like memorabilia that wouldn’t have been no use for anybody. So like my Marine Corps awards, and even my boot camp book was all taken.”

As police try to return the stolen property to its rightful owners, James feels for owners who may not recover their sentimental items.

“So for somebody that will just lose all these things, or even have some, a few items taken it can be very detrimental and devastating,” he said.

To reclaim your property, you’ll have to bring a police report and ID with you.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.