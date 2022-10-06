KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Negotiations are underway in a Kansas City neighborhood as police try to convince a person to surrender.

Officers responded to a call near West 98th Street and Ward Parkway around 12:15 p.m. A caller told dispatchers someone fired a gun during a fight.

When they arrived, officers found the property owner and a process server at the house. The department says the two reported a former tenant, who had been evicted, shot at them through the door.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police called in tactical officers and negotiators to talk to the gunman and try to convince him to surrender peacefully to officers.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.