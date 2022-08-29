KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police narrow the search for a driver accused of hitting and killing a cyclist Saturday.

Kansas City detectives said they narrowed the search and are looking for a driver of a white, 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX. The car will have damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the car

The crash killed Charles Criniere as he rode on View High Drive near Longview Road. Police said the driver headed south on View High toward Lee’s Summit after the crash.

Criniere was a husband, father of 10, a math teacher, and a deacon in his church.

His friends and church family started a GoFundMe account to raise money to help his family. In less than one day the fund raised more than $100,000 dollars.

Organizers said they hope to pay off the family’s house and cars with the money raised.

If you have any information about the car police are looking for, or who drove it at the time of Saturday’s crash, call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

