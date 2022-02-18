KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After nearly a dozen classic cars were stolen in Kansas City, several vehicles have been located. But a couple of owners are still searching.

There’s also a reward for the vehicles’ safe return. The owners say it’s not about the money. It’s personal.

Ten vintage vehicles were stolen from a storage garage in the Midtown-Westport area.

“There was forced entry into the building,” Kansas City Police Capt. Leslie Foreman said.

Kansas City police have recovered eight cars in Kansas City and even in Independence. She said tips have played a big part.

But David Case is one of two owners still on the hunt.

“It’s reminiscent of a Hollywood movie,” Case said.

But the only “Fast and Furious” play he’s hoping for is getting his car back. It’s a 1970 Mach 1 Mustang.

Foreman said there are multiple suspects. They’ve questioned several people but haven’t made any arrests just yet.

“There’s a reward out for both of them,” said Diane Smith, who’s car is also still missing.

Case said one car was found Thursday night. The next day that tipster received $1,000 cash.

“We just want the cars back,” Case said.

He’s had a car stolen before, but this one’s different.

“That’s a bad feeling, but this one is in particular, I can’t just get an insurance check and go replace this,” Case said. “It’s unique. It’s one of a kind, something that would be in my family forever.”

It’s his first car that he bought as a teenager. Case started restoring it with his dad, who passed away a couple years later.

“So it was something that we did every day after school,” Case said.

Over the years, Case finished their project — white paint, black stripes and a bright red interior.

Smith knows the pain of stolen memories, too.

“Please be on the lookout,” she said.

Her stolen silver Corvette belonged to her life partner Jack Fields. He recently passed away.

“What would it mean to you to get this car back?” FOX4 asked Smith.

“Oh you just can’t imagine, we’d probably have a family party!” Smith said. “We’d all be so excited and jumping for joy. It’s not about who it’s going to after he’s dead. It’s just that it’s gone.”

Each of the 10 classic cars range in value from $20,000 to six figures.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-868-2517.

