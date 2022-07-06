KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days after a car hit an 11-year-old girl, police released pictures of the car involved in the crash.

The images came from a security camera at a business near the crash site on Prospect Avenue.

The car is described as a newer model white vehicle with silver rims and a sun roof. The car has four-doors.

Detectives said the driver of the car hit the 11-year-old girl around 11:30 p.m. on July 4. The girl was in the street lighting fireworks at the time.

Photo via Kansas City Police Department

Her family told officers the driver of the car never stopped to check on the girl.

The 11-year-old is hospitalized with serious injuries and had at least one surgery yesterday.

Police said the car likely has damage to the front right side.

If you’ve seen the car, or know someone who owns one that matches the description police provided, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

