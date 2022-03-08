KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is sending a warning about a dangerous trend that is starting to climb across the metro.

Officers said they are seeing an increase in the number of teenagers and young adults who are dying from accidental drug overdoses.

The problem, according to officers, is that the victims are taking an oxycodone pill, but the pill ends up being laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. Experts said even a small dose of fentanyl can be deadly and it’s currently the leading cause of drug overdoses.

Since the pills are illegally produced, there is no regulation of them and no one knows exactly what is in each pill.

“A lethal amount of fentanyl, we’re talking about something that looks like a couple of grains of salt. When it’s mixed in with one of these pills, people think they’re just taking an Oxy, they’re really putting themselves at danger not knowing how these pills are made or what they could be mixed with,” Donna Drake, Kansas City Police, said.

A recent report showed fentanyl was on the rise in both Missouri and Kansas.

The Drug Enforcement Administration division in St. Louis reported seizing more fentanyl in 2011 than the previous two years. Agents also broke a record by seizing the most meth in the division’s history.

If you find light blue pills in your house that are marked with “M” or “30,” call police. Officers said they could be the fentanyl-laced pills in question.

