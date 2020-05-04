KC police say illegal street racing linked to seven people shot over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says illegal street racing has been linked to seven people getting shot in three separate incidents over the weekend.

According to police, about 1,000 people and hundreds of cars were participating in an illegal race in the 7100 block of Eastwood Trafficway around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers were able to break up the group, but they congregated elsewhere and were involved in multiple disturbance calls.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, officers were dispatched to two shooting scenes; one in the 3800 block of Blue Parkway and another near Coal Mine Road and Manchester Avenue.

A large crime scene was discovered at Blue Parkway and Colorado.

Officers were also dispatched to a hospital where multiple gunshot victims were being treated. Witnesses told police that there were hundreds of people gathered in the area for a street-racing event.

A total of seven victims were shot, with their injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

About an hour later, an off- duty officer working security at a convenience store in the 6500 block of Front Street reported that street racers had shown up there.

The officer called for backup and additional officers tried to get about 100 cars to move from the scene.

When this happened, one car leaving the lot fired a gun and police gave chase. The driver fled and headed north on I-435.

The suspect vehicle topped out at 100 mph before Claycomo Police deployed Stop Sticks and got the car to stop at Shoal Creek Parkway.

Police arrested the 20-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers. A gun was also recovered from the vehicle.

It was later determined that the gunfire did not result in anyone getting shot at the convenience store.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing, but police would like anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who witnesses illegal street racing is asked to call KCPD’s non-emergency line at 816-234-5111.