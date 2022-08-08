KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police released a clue in connection with a hit-and-run investigation that happened late last month.

Hours later the department said they located the owner of the truck.

The quick results were likely because the owner customized the truck with some noticeable features.

Kansas City police said the black Chevrolet Silverado crew cab has custom black 5-spoke rims, a bed cover, and a sunroof.

A truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash (Photo provided by Kansas City Police Department)

The most distinctive feature on the truck may be the large Kansas City Chiefs emblem on the rear window.

Police said the truck hit a pedestrian along Hickman Mills Drive, south of Longview Road. The victim suffered severe injuries in the crash.

Investigators did not say if the truck’s owner was behind the wheel at the time, or if someone else was driving.

