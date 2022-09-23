KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after two people allegedly attacked and injured a store clerk, Kansas City police hope someone will help them find the people involved.

Officers were called to Royal Liquor at 801 Southwest Blvd. on March 11. The assault happened around 8:30 p.m. Police said the clerk’s injuries were severe enough that they required medical attention.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of two people they say were inside the store and involved in the assault.

The department has been investigating the case, but hasn’t been able to locate the two people in the picture.

Anyone who can identify the two suspects is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5227 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

