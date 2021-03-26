UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, police say

UPDATE: Thankfully, Solomon was found very quickly and is safe, Kansas City police say.

Original story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who has a mental health issue that requires care.

Soloman Walke was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday near 56th Street and Garfield Avenue. The boy is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar above his left eyebrow.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees Solomon is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.

