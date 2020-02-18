KC police searching for missing 12-year-old who ran away from school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who ran away from school Tuesday.

Cedrick Gipson was last seen walking away from Central Middle School on Tuesday. Police say he has several health issues and needs daily medications, which has his family very concerned for his well-being.

He was wearing his school uniform of a blue shirt and tan pants with a gray coat and a black backpack. He is described as 4-foot-6, weighing 78 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136, police say.

