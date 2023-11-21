KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a 28-year-old man with mental health concerns.

Mohamed Abdi Mohamed was last seen near N.W. 71st Terrace and N. Gower Avenue and might be in a black 2007 Toyota Camry.

Mohamed was last wearing a red Under Armour hoodie, khaki pants and glasses.

Police said the 28-year-old suffers from multiple mental illnesses and told the person who reported him missing that he was was going to harm himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or call Kansas City police at 816-234-5043.

—

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Please get help immediately.