KC police searching for vehicle in connection with deadly shooting at Price Chopper parking lot





KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are trying to locate a vehicle in connection with a homicide at a Price Chopper parking lot in the Northland.

The deadly shooting happened June 8 at the Cosentino’s Price Chopper located on Ash Avenue, near Interstate 35 and Route 291.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Trinton Phillips, shot to death inside a vehicle.

Witnesses said a suspect left the scene in a vehicle. Kansas City police said Friday they are searching for the vehicle pictured above in connection to this shooting.

It’s a black 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta, 4-door, with an unknown license or possibly a temporary tag. The front license placard appears to have an unknown symbol with writing underneath, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and a $25,000 cash reward is available for tips leading to an arrest.