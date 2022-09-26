KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say there is no truth to a rumor about a serial killer that is circulating on social media in the Kansas City area.

The rumor surfaced on Twitter and TikTok and has since received thousands of likes and retweets.

It claims a serial killer murdered four women in Kansas City in the past week, and another three women are missing and may also be victims. All of the victims are young Black girls.

“We want to make the public aware this claim is completely unfounded. There is no basis to support this rumor,” KCPD Officer Donna Drake said in a statement.

At least one subreddit post on the topic lists names claiming to be the victims of the alleged killer. One of the women listed as missing on the site was found alive Monday morning, according to police.

The Kansas City Police Department said it updates online records anytime a death is determined to be a homicide. The department’s daily homicide analysis is public and posted on its website. The department also said it is only investigating the homicide of one woman in the last six weeks.

The department said it takes all tips seriously, but has determined tips related to this topic to be rumors.

