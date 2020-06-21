KC police still looking for driver of vehicle that hit and killed woman near 43rd and Main early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say they have located the vehicle but are still looking for the driver that struck and killed a woman early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was crossing Main Street, west to east, when she was struck by a driver heading south who then left the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 23-year-old Kansas City woman.

Police later located a black Ford Focus a few blocks away from the crash scene. A paper temporary tag appeared to have been torn from the back plate based on these photos sent from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.