KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City organization initiates a renewed push to find the person who killed a 1-year-old boy.

The Kansas City Crime Stoppers shared a picture of Tyron Payton Thursday afternoon, asking for additional tips in his murder. Nearly two years after the shooting, investigators said they are still searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting.

Tyron, his parents, and another person were in a car near 33rd Street and Agnes Avenue in September 2020, when someone shot into the car.

The victims drove to a nearby Kansas City Fire Department for help. Firefighters said they did everything they could to save Payton’s life, but the little boy died of his injuries. Two of the adults in the car suffered serious injuries.

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon. At the time, investigators said they counted at least 17 bullet holes in the car.

In the days following the crime police said they’d only received one tip about the triple shooting.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the case.

If you know anything about the shooting that killed Tyron, or any of the other open shooting cases in Kansas City, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip on the TIPS Hotline website, or through the organization’s app.

