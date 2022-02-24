KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have submitted their report on a deadly Westport crash involving a firetruck to the prosecutor’s office.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, said the department has submitted its report. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if criminal charges should be filed.

The Dec. 15 crash in Westport killed three people when a Kansas City Fire Department firetruck and a Honda SUV crashed near Broadway and Westport Road. The vehicles then crashed into a building that formerly functioned as The Riot Room music venue, causing a partial collapse of the building.

Michael Elwood, 25, and Jennifer San Nicholas, 41, were in the SUV and died, along with a pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Tami Knight, who was hit.

No firefighters were seriously injured.

The firetruck was responding to a possible weather-related fire when it was called off and another firetruck was dispatched instead.

But with lights and sirens on, the firetruck continued north on Broadway. About a minute later, the crash happened.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.