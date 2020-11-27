KC police update suspicious death to homicide investigation after finding evidence of foul play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they are investigating a homicide Friday night in Kansas City’s east side.

The incident occurred at 27th Street and Agnes Avenue in Kansas City.

The investigation initially began as a suspicious death, police said, but by about 8:25 p.m., police confirmed the case was now considered a homicide.

A KCPD spokesman said when they were loading the male victim for transport, they found several injuries consistent with foul play.

Details about what led up to the killing were not immediately available. Police have also not released any details on the victim’s identity other than that he is an adult male.

This is Kansas City’s 168th homicide of 2020, a record-setting year for the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.