KC police warn not to give out personal info as scammers spoof Children’s Mercy phone number

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are warning people not to be fooled by scammers asking for your social security number.

“We just got a call in our office spoofing a Children’s Mercy phone number. It was an automated message saying our social security number was compromised,” KC police tweeted. “This is a common scam, but it’s the first time we’ve seen Children’s Mercy spoofed.”

According to the FCC, a spoofing call happens when a caller falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their true identity.

A spokesperson for Children’s Mercy says anyone who gets a call from someone asking for their social security number should hang up.

If you get a call from what looks like a Children’s Mercy phone number saying your social security number has been compromised, hang up, because it’s a scam. https://t.co/n0uNGHJuuZ — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) November 5, 2020