KC protesters demand end to stay-at-home restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opponents of stay-at-home orders are calling for a demonstration downtown Monday to demand that businesses be allowed to open, and people get back to work.

Pollsters say the protesters may be in the minority.

Organizers hope to flood the streets to put political pressure on elected leaders to relax restrictions that have devastated the economy and put many out of work.

But a poll released by the Pew Research Center found that nearly three out of four Americans believe the worst is still to come from the coronavirus crisis.

Two out of three in the poll are worried that government will lift restrictions too quickly.

Demonstrators in Kansas City hope to create an Operation Gridlock event, similar to what happened last week in Michigan, where cars clog the streets and social distancing guidelines are flouted in front of City Hall.

Protesters believe government is exercising too much power in ordering citizens to stay home and closing businesses.

Mayor Quinton Lucas has been singled out by organizers, who in their flyers say the mayor is stomping on our freedom and constitutional rights, and ruining people financially.

Opinions about easing restrictions are divided along partisan lines, although the Pew Research Center says about half of Republicans are concerned that states will reopen their economies too quickly.