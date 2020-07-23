KCPS recommends classes begin Sept. 8 with distance learning; board to make final decision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public School is recommending that classes begin after Labor Day and online with the goal of getting every student back in the classroom when safe.

The Board of Education met Wednesday evening to discuss options for the upcoming school year and how to keep students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCPS has recommended a Sept. 8 start date for students with 100% distance learning. That start date has not been approved by the school board yet.

The district’s reopening plan, if approved, would work in five phases.

Phase I is 100% distance learning, and Phase II would bring pre-K through third grade students back for in-person instruction.

Phase III would have fourth- through eighth-graders beginning with hybrid instruction. Phase IV would have high-schoolers start the hybrid model.

Phase V would be 100% in-person learning.

There are specific perimeters for going from one phase to the next. Kansas City would have to see a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases for 14 days. This information would be obtained through a partnership with the KC Health Department.

Image courtesy KCPS

When students do eventually return to the classroom, safety precautions would be taken, including temperature checks and having dividers placed in appropriate areas.

Image courtesy KCPS

All of the recommendations presented to the school board Wednesday night are still subject to change and have to be approved by the board.

A district spokesperson said administrators will be sharing full details of the back to school plans as soon as they are approved by the board.