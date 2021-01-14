KC Public Schools planning to give COVID-19 vaccines to all staff, return in-person in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning in February, Kansas City Public Schools are planning to offer every staff member the COVID-19 vaccine as the district eyes a return to in-person learning in March.

School nurses in the district are receiving their vaccinations this week, the expansion plan was revealed to the Board of Directors during its meeting on Wednesday night.

“We need to get our students back to in-person learning, and we know that the fastest and safest way to do that is through vaccinations,” Superintendent Mark Bedell stated in a news release.

“I am grateful for our public health partners and am personally ready to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The district is partnering with Truman Medical Center to vaccinate staff, and is meeting with employees over the next two weeks to develop a plan.

KCPS changed course on plans to return in a hybrid model in October when two-week positivity rates within district boundaries failed to fall below 10%, and actually spiked significantly, climbing as high as 33.4% in early November, which is identical to the latest two-week positivity rate.

Right now the current learning mode is red, the district says it will provide more specifics about return dates when the vaccination rollout is complete.