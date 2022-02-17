KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Public Works director says 300 snowplow drivers are out plowing in the city alone.

“We’ve got a lot of employees out here,” Michael Shaw said Thursday. “We’ve got over 100-plus routes covered. Everyone is all in here in Kansas City.”

The amount of snow that’s fallen has created a problem for them though.

“We’re typically set up for about a 3-inch snow,” he said. “That’s typically what happens here in Kansas City.”

But Kansas City saw well over 3 inches of snow Thursday.

The city broke a century-old record for daily snowfall for Feb. 17. By noon Thursday, Kansas City had already seen 6.4 inches of snow hit the ground. The previous record, set back in 1893, was 6 inches.

By 3 p.m. parts of Kansas City were reporting 8-9 inches.

“We expect it to be a bigger snow than what we’re accustomed to, but that’s OK,” Shaw said. “The beautiful thing is it’s not a lot of ice out here. It’s really snow, so we can actually put this material [down].”

The snow also caused problems for Logan Evans on Thursday afternoon. She got into a two-car crash and wrecked her Nissan Pathfinder into a fence.

“I put off buying coffee beans until today. Yesterday, I figured it’d be fine today, and here we are,” she said at 7th and Wyandotte in downtown Kansas City.

“I was just heading south on Wyandotte, and you know, stop signs and ice don’t really mix well together, so something like that just about happened as they were heading west here.”

Nobody was injured, and police didn’t need to respond.

“It was kind of a two parter, so it was me and him and then me and the fence,” Evans said. “The good ol’ one two.”

Kansas City police responded to 28 accident calls from 5-10 a.m. Thursday. By comparison, one week ago during that same time, there were just 13.

“They probably should stay home. That’s probably what they should be doing, but I’m not one of those who sits at home and listens to that kind of advice apparently,” Evans said.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, KCPD responded to 13 more crashes, bringing the total to more than 40 by the early in the afternoon.

